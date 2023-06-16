Bengal Panchayat elections: BJP seeks Amit Shah's intervention to improve security situation in state

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Police personnel keep a vigil during a clash between supporters of Indian Secular Front (ISF) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Bhangore area ahead of the upcoming Panchayat poll

West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar writes to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting for immediate intervention in the security situation of West Bengal's Panchayat Elections. At least three people died after supporters of Trinamool Congress and BJP clashed when they were on their way to file nominations for the panchayat polls. Incidents of violence were also reported from Bhangar in South 24 Parganas district, and Saithia in Birbhum district over the filing of nominations on the last day.

Ironically, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday asserted that the panchayat poll nomination process in Bengal is peaceful, while slamming opposition parties for trying to make an issue out of “one or two stray” incidents.

Polling for nearly 75,000 seats in the three-tier Panchayati Raj system will be held on July 8.