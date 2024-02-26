TMC leader Ajit Maity arrested in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal Police lodges FIR against Shajahan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI TMC leader Ajit Maity

TMC leader Ajit Maity, considered a close aide of absconding party strongman Shahjahan Sheikh, was arrested from trouble-torn Sandeshkhali in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on the charges of land grabbing from villagers, an officer said on Monday (February 26). Maity was detained on Sunday evening from the residence of a civic volunteer where he had locked himself for more than four hours after being chased by villagers, he said.

"We have arrested him after getting complaints from villagers regarding land grabbing. We will produce him in the court later in the day," the police officer told news agency PTI.

The police lodged an FIR against Shajahan Shiekh after getting over 70 complaints, he said.

According to the police, most of the complainants claimed that Shajahan was actively involved in the forcible acquisition of their land and torturing of local women.

Angry villagers had attacked Maity a couple of days back for his alleged ties with Shajahan and his group, accused of land grabbing and sexual assault on local women.

TMC delegation visits Sandeshkhali

The police action comes after a TMC delegation visited the restive Sandeshkhali for the second consecutive day on Sunday and heard the grievances of villagers who have been protesting against alleged atrocities by local leaders of the ruling party.

The riverine Sandeshkhali area -- situated on the borders of the Sunderbans, about 100 kilometres from Kolkata -- has been on the boil for more than a month with protests against Shahjahan, who is absconding, and his supporters.

(With PTI inputs)

