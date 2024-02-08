Thursday, February 08, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. West Bengal
  4. 'This is not BJP party office': Mamata Banerjee loses cool over Opposition' ruckus in Assembly | VIDEO

'This is not BJP party office': Mamata Banerjee loses cool over Opposition' ruckus in Assembly | VIDEO

Tabling a budget of Rs 3,66,166 crore, Chandrima Bhattacharya said the monthly financial assistance under the ‘Lakhsmir Bhandar’ scheme has been raised to Rs 1,200 for the SC and ST community, whereas for other categories, it has been increased to Rs 1,000.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Kolkata Updated on: February 08, 2024 16:46 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
Image Source : PTI West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday came down heavily on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for creating a ruckus in the state Assembly during the Budget Session. West Bengal Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya presented the budget for 2024-25 with a slew of policies for social welfare and employment generation, even as she accused the Centre of imposing a “financial blockade” on the state.  

As BJP MLAs create a ruckus in the State Assembly, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said, "If the Opposition has any opinion, they can discuss it after the completion of the Budget. They have the freedom to express their opinion but this is not a BJP party office. This is not the space for Opposition to do politics. People have the right to know what work we have done. We condemn this dirty politics. They are against the State, anti-Bengal. They don't want good for the people of Bengal. Aren't you ashamed that you are not allowing us to present the Budget?"

"Your opinion can be expressed in your speech but this is not your BJP party office, this is the Assembly. They should remember that they have suspended 147 MPs from Parliament but we do not want to go down that path. You can be weak but we are not, we will fight it out. If you have the courage, speak after Budget presentation, not before that," she added.

Additional 4% DA for state government employees

The Mamata Banerjee government also announced an additional 4 per cent dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees from May, in addition to the 4 per cent that was declared in January. Bhattacharya said her government introduced a 'Gender and Child Budget Statement' in this year's budget.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from West Bengal

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related West-bengal News

Latest News

Advertisement