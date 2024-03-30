Saturday, March 30, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. West Bengal
  4. Lok Sabha elections 2024: Yusuf Pathan barred by EC from using 2011 ODI World Cup images during poll campaign

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Yusuf Pathan barred by EC from using 2011 ODI World Cup images during poll campaign

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Elections to the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state will be held in seven phases on April 19, 26, May 7, 13, 20, 25 and June 1. By-elections to two assembly constituencies will be held on May 7 (Bhagawangola) and June 1 (Baranagar).

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Kolkata Updated on: March 30, 2024 10:38 IST
Lok Sabha elections 2024, Yusuf Pathan, Lok Sabha elections 2024, Yusuf Pathan trinamool congress, Y
Image Source : YUSUF PATHAN (X) Lok Sabha elections 2024: Yusuf Pathan barred by EC from using 2011 ODI World Cup images during poll campaigning.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday (March 29) barred former Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate from Baharampur in Murshidabad district for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, from using pictures from India's triumphant campaign in the 2011 ODI World Cup during his poll campaign.

On March 26, the Congress had approached the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, accusing Pathan of violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by using photos of Sachin Tendulkar while campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections.

Pathan, the elder brother of former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, was part of the India team led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni that won the ODI World Cup on home soil in 2011.

Complaint evaluation by ECI

Sources in the CEO's office said that after a thorough evaluation of the complaint, the poll panel found merit in Congress’ argument that since India’s victory in the 2011 ODI World Cup was a matter of pride for every Indian, that sentiment should not be exploited by any political party to catch the attention of the voters.

The Commission also directed the former India cricketer to remove all the campaign flexes carrying pictures related to India’s victory in the 2021 World Cup. After the Congress lodged its complaint on Tuesday, Pathan had claimed that he had every right to use the World Cup-related pictures since he was a part of the winning team.

When West Bengal will vote?

Elections to the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state will be held in seven phases on April 19, 26, May 7, 13, 20, 25 and June 1. By-elections to two assembly constituencies will be held on May 7 (Bhagawangola) and June 1 (Baranagar).

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha elections 2024: Election Commission prohibits exit polls between April 19 to June 1

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha Election 2024: Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM to contest on 16 seats in Bihar

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from West Bengal

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related West-bengal News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement