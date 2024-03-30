Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Lok Sabha elections 2024: Election Commission prohibits exit polls between April 19 to June 1.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: The Election Commission (EC) on Friday (March 29) issued a notification announcing a prohibition on conducting, publishing, or publicising exit polls connected to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 and the Assembly polls scheduled in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, and Sikkim.

The prohibition period is set to commence from 7 am on April 19, and conclude at 6:30 pm on June 1. This restriction applies to all forms of media, including print, electronic, or any other dissemination method.

The display of any election-related content, including the results of opinion polls or any other survey, on electronic media will be prohibited during the 48-hour period leading up to the conclusion of the polling process for the aforementioned general elections and Assembly polls.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the general election. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha Elections: 'Maharashtra Congress wants friendly fights on six seats', says Naseem Khan

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kamlesh Shah, Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara, joins BJP