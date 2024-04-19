Mamata Banerjee addresses rally in Murshidabad, says 'Won't let UCC, CAA and NRC be implemented in Bengal'

Follow us on Image Source : ANI West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a rally in Murshidabad.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday urged migrant voters in the state to cast their votes in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections before departing. She emphasized the significance of exercising their democratic rights, warning that failure to do so could lead to potential citizenship issues under the Bharatiya Janata Party's rule. Addressing a rally at Hariharpara in minority-dominated Murshidabad district, Banerjee firmly pledged to resist the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC), and the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in West Bengal.

'Second battle for the country's independence'

Describing the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as a pivotal moment akin to a "second battle for the country's independence," she cautioned that a BJP victory for the third consecutive term could pose a "threat" to the fundamental principles of the constitution and democracy. "I would like to request all the migrant workers who have come here to celebrate Eid please don't go back without voting because if you don't vote in the coming days they will take away your Aadhar card and your citizenship. I will not let CAA be implemented here," Banerjee said.

"I have not let NRC be implemented here. It was implemented in Assam and so many people died. Now they are also talking about UCC. All of you will lose your identity if they bring in UCC...I am betting for my life that I will not let NRC or CAA take place. I won't also let UCC be implemented here," she added.

Mamata on Ram Navami violence

The West Bengal Chief Minister also attacked the BJP alleging that some Ram Navami processions were carried out with people brandishing weapons. She claimed that Ram Navami's violence in Murshidabad district was "pre-planned" and accused the saffron party of orchestrating it ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. A blast occurred near a procession in Murshidabad's Shaktipur area on Wednesday, injuring a woman, police said. In Rejinagar area of the district, the BJP alleged that a Ram Navami procession was pelted with stones.

"The BJP only believes in bloodshed and violence to serve its political purpose. The BJP is stoking violence in the state. Why did BJP leaders conduct processions with weapons and flout court orders? Who told them to conduct rallies with weapons? Who permitted them?" Banerjee said.

West Bengal elections

It should be noted here that polling in the 42 parliamentary constituencies in West Bengal is being held across all seven phases: April 19, April 26, May 4, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. Three seats -- Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar -- went to polling in the first phase on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ: BJP may edge past Mamata's TMC in Bengal, Mahua Moitra likely to lose: India TV Opinion Poll