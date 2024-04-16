BJP may edge past Mamata's TMC in Bengal, Mahua Moitra likely to lose: India TV Opinion Poll

Follow us on Image Source : PTI West Bengal Opinion Poll

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party may script history in West Bengal as the party is likely to go well past Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, with the projection to win 23 seats out of 42 for the first time in the state since its inception. The BJP, which won 18 seats in West Bengal in the 2019 general elections, may win 23 seats in 2024 while its rival TMC, which secured 22 seats the last time, may be reduced to just 19 seats. Congress is projected to draw blank in the polls, according to India TV-CNX Opinion Polls on Tuesday (April 16).

If the projections go on to turn true on June 4, the result day, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury may end his winning streak in 2024, He has been winning the Berhampore Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal since 1999 and is up against cricketer-turned-politician and TMC candidate Yusuf Pathan this time.

West Bengal Opinion Poll:

BJP: 23

TMC: 19

Congress: 0

Left: 0

Seat-wise projections in West Bengal:

According to the Opinion Poll, TMC leader Mahua Moitra may lose her Krishnanagar constituency to BJP this time, in a major setback to the party. She was expelled by the Lok Sabha Speaker in connection with alleged cash-for-query scam.

In 2019 elections, the BJP had won 18 and TMC secured 22.