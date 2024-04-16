Tuesday, April 16, 2024
     
India TV Opinion Poll: AAP to win big in Punjab, BJP to sweep Himachal, may lose 2 seats in Haryana

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Aam Aadmi Party is likely to win big in Punjab while the BJP may take a big leap in Haryana, according to the India TV Opinion Poll projections.

Ashesh Mallick Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 New Delhi Updated on: April 16, 2024 16:06 IST
Image Source : PTI PM Narendra Modi, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Aam Aadmi Party is projected to win big in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Punjab, a state where the party swept the Assembly polls in 2022, and bag 8 out of the 13 parliamentary constituencies on its own, according to India TV-CNX Opinion Poll on Tuesday (April 16).

The BJP, which is looking to win over 370 seats on its own, may win only 3 in Punjab, while Congress, which was ditched by the AAP in the alliance talks, is likely to win just 1 seat. Shiromani Akali Dal may also win 1 seat.

AAP and Congress are allies under the Opposition's I.N.D.I.A bloc at the national level, however, Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP ditched the grand old party and announced to go solo in the state for the general elections and contest on all 13 seats.

Image Source : INDIA TV

Image Source : INDIA TVProjections

Punjab Opinion Poll:

  • AAP: 8
  • BJP: 3
  • Congress: 1
  • SAD: 1

Here are the region-wise projections:

Image Source : INDIA TV

Image Source : INDIA TVProjections

Haryana Opinion Poll: 

In Haryana, the BJP is likely to win 8 seats, Congress may bag 2 seats, while Aam Aadmi Party and JJP may draw a blank in the polls. The saffron party may not be able to sweep the state this time and is likely to lose 2 seats to Congress.

Image Source : INDIA TV

Image Source : INDIA TVProjections

  • BJP: 8
  • Congress: 2
  • JJP: 0
  • AAP: 0

Himachal Pradesh Opinion Poll:

The BJP is likely to clean sweep Himachal Pradesh once again in the upcoming elections, according to the Opinion Polls.

The state has four Lok Sabha seats, including Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur, Shimla (SC). 

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut, who was given a Lok Sabha ticket from Mandi, is projected to win against Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh. Union Minister Anurag Thakur, who is a candidate from Hamirpur is also likely to emerge victorious.

Image Source : INDIA TV

Image Source : INDIA TVProjections

Lok Sabha elections will start from April 19 and conclude on June 4 with the declaration of the results.

 

