Bloodshed has returned in Bengal politics before Lok Sabha elections, Suvendu Adhikari slams Mamata govt

West Bengal Lok Sabha Election 2024: Leader of Opposition in West Bengal and BJP's MLA from Nandigram has slammed the Mamata Banerjee's government saying bloodshed has returned in the state politics before Lok Sabha elections alleging that his party workers were brutally attacked by Trinamool Congress (TMC) goons in Canning Purba region.

Sharing a long note on social media platform X, Suvendu Adhikari said, "Karyakartas of the Canning Purba Assembly have been brutally attacked and assaulted by TMC goons. Hossain Sheikh, close aide of Canning Purba MLA, Saokat Molla whose reputation is akin to Sheikh Shahjahan of Sandeshkhali, has perpetrated the heinous crime."

"Some of our Karyakartas are critically injured including Bivas Mondal and Subrata Das, Secretary & Mandal President of Canning Purba Mandal No 3, respectively. They have been admitted to Canning Sub Divisional Hospital for treatment. I request @ECISVEEP, if they intend to prevent the repeat of 2021 Post Poll Violence and the bloodbath of 2023 WB Panchayat Elections, the time to act is now. Kindly put people like Hossain Sheikh behind the bars and keep people like Saokat Molla under observation as he possesses the machinery to rig the polls. This is the only way to ensure free and fair polls," Adhikari said.

Polling in West Bengal will take place in all the seven phases during the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The state has a total of 42 seats.

