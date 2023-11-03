'I.N.D.I.A. bloc not an alliance but...': CPI(M) Sitaram Yechury

Follow us on Image Source : PTI CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury addresses a press conference.

Ahead of the Assembly elections in five key states, Communist Party of India (CPI-M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury has said that I.N.D.I.A. bloc is an arrangement and not an alliance adding it's more of an understanding between the 'anti-BJP forces' in the country rather than any kind of fixed political alliance.

"In West Bengal there is no question of any understanding with Trinamool Congress, though the latter is a constituent of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc. Similarly, in case of Kerala, there we and Congress will be opponents, despite having understanding in the remaining parts of the country especially West Bengal," Yechury informed media.

"Trinamool Congress had an understanding with BJP in the past. There is no guarantee that the party will not have any future understanding with BJP in future also," the CPI(M) General Secretary added.

"Comrade Ranadive explained that if a car breaks down on the way while driving from New Delhi to Agra, then the prime task of the driver will be to assemble local people who can help him in pushing the car. The driver really cannot differentiate between the individuals pushing the vehicle, since his prime target then is to ensure that the car reaches the destination," Yechury said.

Assembly elections are due to be held in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram this month.

With inputs from IANS

