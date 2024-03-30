ED arrests Sandeshkhali-accused Sheikh Shahjahan in land-grabbing case

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Sheikh Shahjahan

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday arrested TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan in connection to a land-grabbing case. The accused is already lodged in judicial custody. ED interrogated Sheikh in Basirhat jail. Earlier he had been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

On Monday, the jail administration will present Sheikh in the court on production warrant, while the ED will take Sheikh's remand from the court. Until then he will continue to remain in jail.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate is conducting raids at several places in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali in connection with the PMLA case against arrested strongman Sheikh Shahjahan. An ED team is accompanied by paramilitary forces in large numbers.

