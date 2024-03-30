Saturday, March 30, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. West Bengal
  4. ED arrests Sandeshkhali-accused Sheikh Shahjahan in land-grabbing case

ED arrests Sandeshkhali-accused Sheikh Shahjahan in land-grabbing case

ED interrogated Sheikh in Basirhat jail. Earlier he had been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Reported By : Atul Bhatia Edited By : Hritika Mitra
Kolkata
Updated on: March 30, 2024 19:55 IST
Sheikh Shahjahan
Image Source : FILE Sheikh Shahjahan

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday arrested TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan in connection to a land-grabbing case. The accused is already lodged in judicial custody.  ED interrogated Sheikh in Basirhat jail. Earlier he had been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

On Monday, the jail administration will present Sheikh in the court on production warrant, while the ED will take Sheikh's remand from the court. Until then he will continue to remain in jail. 

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate is conducting raids at several places in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali in connection with the PMLA case against arrested strongman Sheikh Shahjahan. An ED team is accompanied by paramilitary forces in large numbers. 

ALSO READ | CBI tries to trace Shahjahan Sheikh's mobile phones, says crucial 'evidence' in Sandeshkhali row

ALSO READ | West Bengal ration scam: ED files new case against accused Shahjahan Sheikh

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from West Bengal

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related West-bengal News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement