Saturday, March 09, 2024
     
CBI tries to trace Shahjahan Sheikh's two mobile phones, says crucial link of his connection with Sandeshkhali

The CBI took custody of Sheikh on Wednesday from the West Bengal CID on the order of the Calcutta High Court.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Kolkata Updated on: March 09, 2024 12:36 IST
CBI officials take Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh
Image Source : PTI CBI officials take Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan, accused in the Sandeshkhali case, from Bhavani Bhawan (West Bengal Police headquarters), in Kolkata

In the latest development, the CBI is trying to find out the location of two mobile phones of Shahjahan Sheikh which are untraceable. Sheikh, accused of sexual abuse, land-grabbing in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali and attack on an ED team, is in the custody of CBI. Meanwhile, Sheikh claimed that the allegations of sexual abuse and land grab against him were fabricated.

The CBI has claimed that the call list has revealed that at the time of ED's arrival, the first call that Shahjahan received was from a Trinamool Congress MLA. The CBI is now trying to locate the TMC MLA.

The CBI on Friday conducted searches at the residence and office of suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district as part of its investigation into the attack on an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team in the area in January, officials said.

Along with a large contingent of central forces, six CBI officers, six central forensic sciences personnel and the two ED officers who were injured in the January 5 attack went for the searches. They visited his house in Akunchipara in Sarberia and later went to his office, besides other nearby areas.

The ED officers were attacked by a mob when it went to search Sheikh's house in connection with the alleged irregularities in the state's public distribution system.

