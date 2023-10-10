TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee thanks Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose for taking up unpaid dues issue with Centre

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee

Trinamool Congress (TMC) National General Secretary and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee has thanked West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose for taking up the matter of the state's unpaid dues by the Centre.

The TMC MP along with other party members had been on a sit-in protest in Delhi against the Centre over the non-release of central funds to the Bengal government under different projects sponsored by the Union government like MGNREGA.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Abhishek Banerjee said, "My heartfelt gratitude to the @BengalGovernor CV Ananda Bose, for promptly addressing the pressing issue concerning the welfare of the people of Bengal. Specifically, his swift intervention for the rightful entitlements of over 21 lakh+ individuals of WB deprived under #MGNREGA."

Abhishek Banerjee further said that after discussions with senior leaders including Sudip Banerjee, Saugata Roy, Kalyan Banerjee, and Mamata Banerjee, they have decided to pause the protest... but he has given two weeks time to the Governor... if the Centre does not release funds within 100 days, then they will launch their protest once again.

"The Governor promised me that he would talk to the Centre within 24 hours... As I have heard, he (Governor) has left for Delhi. I expressed my gratitude. Thank you. After talking to us, he left for Delhi, I think he has taken the initiative to talk to the Union Government and hope something will be done in this matter... party seniors have asked me to end the strike since the Governor has raised the matter... but I will continue the protest for one more day... and then observe the situation for two weeks... if no solution comes up then they will once again launch the protest from November 1...," Abhishek Banerjee added.

