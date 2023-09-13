West Bengal: TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee appears before ED in school jobs scam

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with alleged school jobs scam in West Bengal.

Banerjee, who is also a nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, reached the ED office in Kolkata around 11.30 AM.

"Banerjee has been called to provide evidence in connection with the school recruitment irregularities. Our officers are also likely to ask him a few questions in connection with the scam," an ED official said.

Banerjee skipped the coordination committee meeting of the opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A, scheduled today in Delhi.

The ED official said three of his colleagues were questioning Banerjee on his role and association with ‘Leaps and Bounds,’ the company allegedly involved in the scam.

"Banerjee was asked about his association with the company and whether he was still holding the position of the director.

Questioning is still underway and it may continue till our officers are satisfied," he said.

Meanwhile, the TMC leader had on Tuesday filed a supplementary affidavit before the Calcutta High Court, claiming that a fresh summons issued to him by the ED, when his revisional application challenging earlier summons by the agency is pending, is "bad in law".

Stating that the TMC MP has been summoned on Wednesday "to give evidence", the affidavit said Banerjee has not only challenged the entire investigation qua (in the capacity of) him, but also the previous summons issued to him by the agency, in a revisional application filed by him before the high court.

Banerjee alleged in the supplementary affidavit that the ED has "initiated and embarked upon a fishing and roving inquiry to rope in the petitioner into the domain of the alleged teacher recruitment scam".

(With PTI inputs)

