'To humiliate one section, distorted story...': Mamata govt bans 'The Kerala Story' in Bengal

The West Bengal government has decided to ban the newly released movie 'The Kerala Story'. "This is to avoid any incident of hatred and violence, and to maintain peace in the state," said West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

In ‘The Kerala Story’, actress Adah Sharma plays the role of Fathima Ba, a Hindu Malayali nurse, who is among the 32,000 women who went missing from Kerala and were then recruited to the ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) after being forced to convert to Islam. Also, the film highlights 'Love Jihad' propaganda, where Muslim men manipulate Hindu girls to convert to Islam and abandon their families.

Since the trailer for the movie was released, there has been a lot of controversy surrounding it. In several states, there has been a lot of protest.

On Monday, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made the announcement at the state secretariat. The Bengal chief minister has instructed the state chief secretary to ensure that the film is removed from screens running it in the state.

The announcement came just minutes after Mamata Banerjee alleged that "the BJP was funding a film on Bengal on the lines of Kashmir Files." According to Mamata Banerjee, the decision was made to "maintain peace in Bengal" and prevent hate crimes and violence.

This comes a day after multiplexes across Tamil Nadu stopped showing the controversial movie on Sunday due to problems with law and order and a lack of response from the public.

