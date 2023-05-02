Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind moves SC to stop release of film ‘The Kerala Story’, says it can cause hatred

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

The Kerala Story: Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking to stop release of film ‘The Kerala Story’ in theaters, OTT platforms and other such avenues.

The petition stated that it is likely to cause hatred and enmity between different sections of society in India.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea seeking a stay on release of the movie “The Kerala Story” on grounds that its a "worst kind of hate speech” and an “audio-visual propaganda”.

A bench of Justices KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna was told by senior advocate Kapil Sibal and advocate Nizam Pasha that the trailer of the movie, which is scheduled to be released on Friday, has garnered 16 million views.

Pasha said, "This movie is the worst kind of hate speech. It is a completely audio-visual propaganda".

The bench said, “There are varieties of hate speeches. This film has got certification and has been cleared by the board. It's not like a person getting on the podium and starts giving uncontrolled speech. If you want to challenge the release of the movie, you should challenge the certification and through appropriate forum”.

The Kerala Story' is BJP sponsored, says CPI(M)

The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala on Tuesday continued its attack against the controversial Hindi film, 'The Kerala Story'. The party claimed that the film was "BJP sponsored" and part of the "Sangh Parivar agenda" to divide people and create animosity among them in the state.

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan alleged that the film, which is portrayed as "unearthing" the events behind "approximately 32,000 women" allegedly going missing from Kerala, was an attempt of the BJP and RSS to poison the minds of the people.

Speaking to reporters in Kannur, Govindan urged the public to resist such efforts by working together with each other.

(With inputs from PTI)

