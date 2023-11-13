TMC appoints Mahua Moitra as district president of Krishnanagar amid Ethics panel probe

Follow us on Image Source : PTI TMC MP Mahua Moitra

TMC MP Mahua Moitra was appointed as the party's district president of Krishnanagar (Nadia North), the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) informed on Monday.

Taking to social media platform X, Moitra thanked the party and its supremo Mamata Banerjee. She wrote, "Thank you Mamata Banejee and AITC for appointing me District President of Krishnanagar (Nadia North). Will always work with the party for the people of Krishnanagar."

Earlier, the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee recommended TMC MP Mahua Moitra's expulsion from Lok Sabha in connection with the 'cash for query' case. The committee's report was approved by the 6:4 split verdict.

According to Panel chief Vinod Sonkar, six members supported the report on the 'cash-for-query' charge against Moitra, while four opposed it. He further said that a report had been drafted by the Ethics Committee on the allegations against Moitra.

