Israel-Hamas war: Bengal govt sets up control rooms in Delhi, Kolkata for returnees under Operation Ajay

Israel-Hamas war: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that 24/7 control rooms have been opened in New Delhi and Kolkata to extend assistance to people from the state who are returning home from war-torn Israel. She said that help desks have also been made operational at Delhi and Kolkata airports.

The numbers of the control room at the office of the resident commissioner at Banga Bhavan in New Delhi are 011-2371-0362 and 011-2372-1991, while the one at the state secretariat Nabanna is 033 2214-3526.

Bengal govt providing all possible assistance

The Chief Minister further said that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government is providing all possible assistance, free of cost, to our distressed returnees. She said she has given necessary instructions in this regard to Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi and Delhi Resident Commissioner Ujjaini Datta.

"Indians/Bengalis are leaving battle-torn Israel and I have asked my Chief Secretary and Delhi Resident Commissioner to extend all possible government assistance, free of cost, to our distressed returnees," Banerjee posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Banerjee said that 53 West Bengal-origin returnees had already reached Delhi on Friday morning. "The West Bengal government is arranging for their railway tickets back to the state at our cost. Free transit accommodation at Banga Bhavan in Delhi and free local transport will be arranged by us," she added.

212 Indians return

The first charter flight to facilitate the return of Indian citizens wishing to return from Israel landed at Delhi Airport on Friday morning. The flight on Thursday evening had left from the Ben Gurion airport carrying 211 adults and an infant living in the war-battered region.

Operation Ajay

India has formally launched Operation Ajay to facilitate the return from Israel of those Indians who wish to come back home as a series of brazen attacks on Israeli towns by Hamas militants over the weekend triggered fresh tensions in the region. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took to X to announce the launch of 'Operation Ajay'. Many gorry and scary videos have flooded social media after the brazen attack of Hamas militants on Israeli towns. The week-old war has already claimed over 2,800 lives on both sides and sent tensions soaring across the region. The death toll from Israeli strikes on Gaza rose to 1,537, with 6,612 people wounded, the Gaza-based Health Ministry said Thursday. Of those killed, 500 were under the age of 18, the ministry said. On the other hand, over 1,300 people have died in Israel from the Hamas attack since Saturday morning.

