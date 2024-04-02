Decomposed body parts of woman found inside abandoned building in Kolkata

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representative image

Kolkata: Kolkata Police on Tuesday found decomposed body parts of an unidentified woman inside an abandoned building in the city's Watgunge area, an official said.

According to the police, the body parts were found in three black plastic bags in the building located on Sastitala Lane. DC (Port) Harikrishna Rai said that locals found the plastic bags inside the building and alerted the police. "Locals who had gone inside the building discovered the plastic bags and informed the police," Rai said.

Officers from the Homicide Department of Kolkata Police visited the spot with sniffer dogs. Rai said that it seemed the woman was murdered elsewhere, and her body parts were then placed in plastic bags and dumped in different locations. "It appears that the woman was murdered somewhere else and the body parts were put inside plastic bags and dumped at different places. We are trying to establish her identity," he said.

The police said that efforts are ongoing to identify the victim, and further investigation is underway to locate other body parts.

