BJP constitutes four-member fact-finding committee to visit violence-affected areas in Bengal

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP has been critical of Mamata government over poll-violence in Bengal

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Monday constituted a four-member fact-finding committee to visit the violence-affected areas in West Bengal. BJP MPs- Ravishankar Prasad, Dr Satyapal Singh, Dr Rajeep Roy and Rekha Verma are members of the fact-finding committee who will visit Benga.

The development comes hours before West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and Home Minister Amit Shah's meeting over poll violence on voting day. He will submit a report on the violent incidents that drew severe criticism.

Demand for President's rule

Meanwhile, BJP leader and LoP Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday demanded President's rule in Bengal. The former TMC leader who joined BJP said he was not bothered about what the people in Delhi think asserting President's rule is the only solution to violent incidents.

15 people killed during polls

Violent incidents that took place in several districts killed as many as 15 people drawing severe criticism on law and order issue.

Repolling in Bengal

No major incident was reported as fresh polling was underway on Monday at 696 booths in 19 districts of West Bengal where voting for the panchayat elections was declared void. The repolling was ordered by the State Election Commission on Sunday evening amid allegations of tampering with ballot boxes and the violence that left 15 people dead.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read- Ordinance row: Supreme Court issues notice to Centre on Delhi govt's plea, posts matter on July 17