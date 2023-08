Updated on: August 19, 2023 1:04 IST

Top 10 Sports News : Jasprit Bumrah's mission World Cup, PCB sent invitation, double blow to Australia

The first match of Asia Cup will be played between Pakistan and Nepal in Multan on August 30, Pakistan Cricket Board has invited BCCI Secretary Jay Shah. According to reports, PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf has sent an invitation to Jay Shah to watch the match.