Updated on: October 14, 2021 21:23 IST

IPL 2021 Final, CSK vs KKR: Kolkata spinners hold aces as world awaits Dhoni's magic

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's astute captaincy in canary yellow will be Chennai Super Kings' biggest weapon against a clinical Kolkata Knight Riders, whose troika of top-notch spinners promise to hold the aces in the high-octane Indian Premier League final.