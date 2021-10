Published on: October 13, 2021 23:49 IST

IPL 2021 Qualifier 2: KKR defeat DC by three wickets, to meet CSK in final

Riding on a brilliant fifty by Venkatesh Iyer (55 off 41), Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Capitals by 3 wickets in a thrilling Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.