Updated on: October 13, 2021 19:49 IST

IPL 2021, Qualifier 2: Kolkata elect to bowl, Marcus Stoinis returns for Delhi

Kolkata Knight Riders will look for a spot in the finals as they take on Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2021 in Sharjah. Both Delhi and Kolkata have beaten each other once in the ongoing season.