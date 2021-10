Updated on: October 12, 2021 21:00 IST

IPL 2021: DC take on KKR in Qualifier 2, winner to face Dhoni's CSK in final

After a comprehensive win over Royal Challengers Bangalore, two times champion Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns with Delhi Capitals in the Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2021 in Sharjah. One that wins faces Chennai Super Kings in the final on Friday.