Updated on: October 15, 2021 20:13 IST

IPL 2021 Final: KKR opt to bowl against CSK, both teams unchanged

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings in the final of IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday.
