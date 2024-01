Updated on: January 22, 2024 18:30 IST

Brisbane Heat to take on Adelaide Strikers in Big Bash League | Sports Wrap | 22nd January

Brisbane Heat are all set to take on Adelaide Strikers in the Challenger of Big Bash League 2023/24. The Heat are coming into the clash after a loss to Sydney Sixers, while the Strikers are into this contest after beating Perth Scorchers. Here are the top 10 trending sports stories on January 22.