Updated on: December 11, 2023 17:59 IST

Australia announce 15-member squad for U19 World Cup 2024 | Sports Wrap | 11th December

Australia have announced a 15-member squad for the U19 World Cup 2024 to be played in South Africa. On the other hand, Hobart Hurricanes are slated to play their opening fixture against Sydney Sixers.
