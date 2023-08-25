Friday, August 25, 2023
     
  5. Asia Cup 2023: Suyra Kumar Yadav scared of Shreyas Iyer coming back, why did he say don't call him back?

Updated on: August 24, 2023 23:47 IST

Asia Cup 2023: Suyra Kumar Yadav scared of Shreyas Iyer coming back, why did he say don't call him back?

Shreyas Iyer is now fit for the Asia Cup. While thanking everyone in NCA, Shreyas Iyer shared a post on social media and wrote that many thanks to everyone for their support. Suryakumar Yadav has made a very different comment on this. Watch this video to know what is that comment.
