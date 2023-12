Updated on: December 26, 2023 14:37 IST

Veer Bal Diwas: PM Modi attends Veer Bal Diwas, says it is a symbol of protection of Bharatiyata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Veer Bal Diwas programme held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi on Tuesday. He was accompanied by Union Ministers Smriti Irani, Anurag Thakur among others. Prime Minister will also flag off a march-past on this occasion.