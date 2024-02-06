Tuesday, February 06, 2024
     
  Uniform Civil Code: Uttarakhand LoP Yashpal Arya says "We...need time to study the bill"

Updated on: February 06, 2024 19:08 IST

Uniform Civil Code: Uttarakhand LoP Yashpal Arya says "We...need time to study the bill"

LoP in Uttarakhand Assembly Yashpal Arya slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party over the Uniform Civil Code Bill. He asserted that he is not against UCC, but needs time to study the bill.
