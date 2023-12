Updated on: December 02, 2023 13:30 IST

Telangana Polls: Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury said BRS is calling us to form the govt

Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury said that BRS took 12 MLAs from the Congress party during the election and this time the party don’t want their members to join Congress. She alleged the BRS party was calling Congress regarding the same this time.