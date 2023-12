Updated on: December 04, 2023 11:18 IST

Tamil Nadu: Several parts of Chennai receive heavy rainfall as Cyclone Michaung approaches coast

Several parts of Chennai received heavy rainfall as cyclone ‘Michaung’ approaches the coast on December 04. Cyclone ‘Michaung’ is expected to hit the west-central Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts by December 4 forenoon.