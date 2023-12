Updated on: December 15, 2023 11:32 IST

Bhajanlal Sharma will take oath as the new Chief Minister of Rajasthan today. The swearing-in ceremony will take place outside the historic Albert Hall. Many big leaders including PM Narendra Modi, HM Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda will participate.