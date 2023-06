Updated on: June 19, 2023 23:54 IST

Stones pelted at Dehradun-Delhi Vande Bharat Express in uttar pradesh's Muzaffarnagar

In yet another incident of stone pelting on Vande Bharat Express, the Delhi-Dehradun semi-high speed train was targeted by unidentified miscreants in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar railway station on Sunday.