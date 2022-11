Updated on: November 15, 2022 10:13 IST

Delhi Murder: Man Chops Live-in Partner Into 35 Pieces, Disposes Them Off Across City Over 18 Days

Delhi live-in murder/Shraddha Walkar murder case: Twenty six-year-old Shraddha Walkar had moved to Delhi from Mumbai with her partner Aftab Ameen Poonawala after her parents didn't approve of their inter-faith relationship. She had plans to settle in the capital city after marrying Aftab. But 'marriage' killed all her dreams.According to the police, Aftab and Shraddha had a heated argument on May 18 over marriage. Shraddha had been asking her boyfriend to get married, but Aftab was not ready for it. He strangled her in a fit of rage. #shraddhamurder #aftabkilledshraddha #indiatv