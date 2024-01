Updated on: January 23, 2024 16:21 IST

Ram Mandir: Huge crowd gather in Ayodhya to offer prayers to Ram Lalla as temple opens for public

Ayodhya: Heavy rush was witnessed outside Ram Mandir as sea of devotees thronged to offer prayers and have Darshan of Shri Ram Lalla on the first morning after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.