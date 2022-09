Updated on: September 21, 2022 11:16 IST

Raju Srivastav Breaking LIVE: Comedian Raju Dies at AIIMS | Latest News | Heart Attack | India TV

Raju Srivastava dies: Popular stand-up comedian Raju Srivastava passes away at 58. He suffered a sudden heart attack on August 10 following which he was rushed to AIIMS Delhi. The actor was immediately shifted to ICU and was on life support. He did not gain consciousness for over a month and despite doctors' efforts, his health kept deteriorating even days after he suffered a heart attack. Doctors had shared that he has suffered brain damage following the heart attack.