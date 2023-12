Updated on: December 03, 2023 19:14 IST

Rajasthan Assembly Election Results: Govind Singh Dotasra says, 'Congress will form govt'

Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra on December 03 exuded confidence in Congress forming government in Rajasthan. Speaking to ANI, he said, “The voters of Rajasthan have shown their full faith and support to Congress candidates because of the good governance of the party.