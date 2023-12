Updated on: December 29, 2023 11:27 IST

PM Modi accepts invitation to inaugurate UAE's largest Hindu BAPS Temple in Abu Dhabi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accepted the invitation extended by Swami Ishwarcharandas and Swami Brahmaviharidas, along with the board of directors for the inauguration of the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi on February 14 next year, BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha said in a press statement