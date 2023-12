Updated on: December 20, 2023 15:16 IST

Overflowing Thamirabarani river breaches nearby areas in Tirunelveli after rain fury

Extremely heavy rains are lashing the southern districts of Tamil Nadu, particularly Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi. The Tirunelveli Thamirabarani river has been flooded for the fourth consecutive day on December 20 due to heavy rains in the last few days.