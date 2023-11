Updated on: November 22, 2023 16:40 IST

OpenAI Says Sam Altman To Return As CEO Days After Firing Him | Satya Nadella Shares Post

Sam Altman is set to reclaim the position of CEO at OpenAI, prevailing over a recent boardroom upheaval that caused turmoil for the company. In a recent tweet, OpenAI announced a tentative agreement for Altman's return, forming a new board that includes Bret Taylor, Larry Summers, and Adam D’Angelo,