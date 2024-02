Updated on: February 29, 2024 9:33 IST

No U.S. troops to be sent to Ukraine, even in non-combat roles: White House

U.S. National Security spokesperson John Kirby said there won't be U.S. troops on the ground in Ukraine. However, Kirby's comments came after French President Macron said that France couldn't rule out sending troops in Ukraine. Watch the video to know more!