Updated on: November 23, 2023 11:29 IST

National Herald Case: What’s The Matter And How Gandhis Are Related? Explained | India TV News

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached assets worth Rs 751.9 crore as part of its money laundering investigation against the Congress party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper. In a statement, the central probe agency said that a provisional order has been issued under