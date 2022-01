Updated on: January 09, 2022 19:03 IST

Muqabla : Veer Baal Diwas to be observed on Dec 26 as tribute to Guru Gobind Singh's sons

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Sunday that December 26 starting this year will be observed as "Veer Baal Diwas" as a tribute to the 10th Sikh guru Gobind Singh's four sons who were executed by the Mughals.