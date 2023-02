Updated on: February 07, 2023 19:19 IST

Muqabla: Rahul Gandhi's focus on Gautam Adani...BJP bid commission holder

Parliamentary Session 2023: The issue of Adani was raised loudly in the Lok Sabha today. Even when Rahul Gandhi started the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he was an aggressor on the issue of Adani-Ambani, and now, even after the yatra is over, he is still active on the same issue.