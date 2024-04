Updated on: April 17, 2024 23:44 IST

Muqabla: PM Modi watches Ram Lalla's Surya Tilak on his iPad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday watched the Surya Tilak ceremony performed on Ram Lalla's idol in Ayodhya's grand Ram Temple on the occasion of Ram Navami, after his election rally in Assam's Nalbari.