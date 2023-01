Updated on: January 24, 2023 18:52 IST

Muqabla: FIR against Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya for his 'Ramcharitmanas' remark

Ramcharitmanas row: An FIR was registered against Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Swami Prasad Maurya for his remarks against the Ramcharitmanas on Tuesday. Shivendra Mishra, a resident of Aishbagh, Lucknow filed the complaint under IPC Section 295A, 298, 504, 505(2) and 153A.