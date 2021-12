Updated on: December 02, 2021 19:04 IST

Muqabla: Can Mamata galvanise a Congress-less anti-Modi front?

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee has questioned the existence of Congress-led UPA. Mamata is trying to garner support of 'like-minded' parties to challenge the BJP through a pan-India alliance. Watch debate on the show Muqabla.