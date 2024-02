Updated on: February 29, 2024 9:27 IST

Morarji Desai Birth Anniversary: Remembering a revolutionary force in Indian politics

Morarji Desai, a prominent figure in Indian politics, left an indelible mark on the nation's history. Born on February 29, 1896, Desai was India's fourth Prime Minister, serving from 1977 to 1979. On his birth anniversary, we have a look at his political career and journey.